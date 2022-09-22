How can a coastal peninsula community be safely evacuated in the event of rapid sea-level rise or a mass flooding event? The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) hosted an online meeting this week about Coastal Highway (also known as Route 1) about how to keep the lanes open and the traffic moving as the region faces more climate-induced storm incidents and even flooding during days of sunshine.
Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski kicked off the virtual meeting.
“We are challenged by sea-level rise, even on sunny days, with the effects coming from both the ocean and the bay side.”
She said the contingency planning process was in initial stages and the public forum was meant to listen to communities from Dewey Beach north to the Maryland state line in the south.
“The State Route 1 corridor between Dewey and South Bethany Beach is critical,” said James Pappas, DelDOT director of transportation, resiliency and sustainability, who is the leader on this resiliency review project.
“Sussex County has been able to be proactive and to use a ‘Band-aid’ and keep the road passable” along this critical evacuation corridor, he said.
“We are talking about the long term, like five, 10 and 20 years hence,” said Pappas of the study, which has a final draft technical report due in early 2023. “We need to think about the long term, and it’s a long corridor. It will require a lot of design work and a lot of funding. We need to think about this evacuation route in the decades ahead.”
Joe Hofstee, a senior project manager for surface transportation of the AECOM engineering team, said that this critical 6 miles is being carved into six segments, each with its own topological challenges. The resiliency study starts in Dewey Beach, just south of The Starboard restaurant at New Orleans Street, and continues to Fenwick Island and the Maryland state line.
Segment 1 is the Town of Dewey Beach to the dunes.
“South of the Indian River is more dunes and vegetation,” said Hofstee, with Rehoboth and Little Assawoman Bay a part of that segment. “The elevation varies from 12-feet down to just 2 feet above sea level in some areas, whereas in Bethany Beach, there is a slightly higher level, from 4 feet above sea level up to 8 feet.”
Delaware is the lowest-lying state in the country.
“We have quite a challenge in front of us,” added Pappas. “These are roads near the shoreline, and there is flooding either by storms, the tides, or even depending which way the wind blows.”
There have been several occasions during certain storm events when Route 1 was either impassable or “We could not keep both lanes open. We had to go one at a time,” he said.
“Storm events are going to get much worse as time goes on,” said Pappas. “So that is why we are doing the study. What does 2025 and 2030 look like?”
Bethany Beach and South Bethany had significant storm damage this year from a nor’easter, and localized flooding occurred.
According to information presented to residents and businesses during the coastal corridor discussion: “Here at DelDOT, it is our goal to examine the impacts climate change and sea-level rise are having on our transportation infrastructure, and incorporate resiliency and sustainability measures in the planning, design, construction and maintenance of our projects.”
“Due to the low-lying topography of our state, creating resilient infrastructure in the face of roadway flooding is a challenge. DelDOT has been and continues to be challenged by the effects of sea-level rise (SLR) and frequently flooded roadways. And the SR1 corridor between Dewey Beach and the Maryland state line is particularly vulnerable, with effects coming from oceanside as well as bayside. This section of SR1 is a primary evacuation route for Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Md.,” noted DelDOT officials during the informational session.
Pappas said his team is ready to focus on SLR and highway impact.
“This group we created about a year ago was to really look at this issue and make decisions to elevate, harden or abandon” some regional roadways.
Pappas has been an advocate for elevating roads, where possible, to move higher above sea level, hardening sea walls and structures to prevent flooding on roads, or abandoning the route in favor of alternative traffic movement.
Pappas is currently director of transportation resiliency and sustainability, and before that, he served DelDOT as deputy director of operations and support.
“This is a new function,” noted Pappas. “We were created at DelDOT to really bring together our operational functions, and it was always a part of our jobs. Secretary Majewski decided to have me lead that resiliency program because I am passionate about it, and the assistant director is Stephanie Johnson,” who is equally as passionate, he said.
“The secretary created this new division to make sure it becomes the major part of our focus,” said Pappas. “Stephanie Johnson was an assistant director in planning, and we have worked together for a decade. We both grew up in the Dover area, and we care a lot about this issue.”
The Indian River Inlet Bridge was opened 10 years ago, after four years of design work. It has a 100-year design life, said the DelDOT planners, and was built strong enough to resist the major storm events the area is seeing today. There is more traffic crossing the bridge than ever, according to DelDOT, and it has been able to hold that level of vehicles. The traffic does not decrease that much in the off-season, according to DelDOT surveys.
“Craig Stevens is our district engineer in New Castle County now, but he was a DelDOT employee and worked directly with Skanska and AECOM to embed with [the engineers] to review everything and make sure it meets our future standards in building the Indian River Inlet Bridge,” he said.
Pappas noted, “We have looked at all of our DelDOT maintenance districts and asked them to review the roads that are flooding the most. We see across the board that we are having roads flood that never flooded before. As boots on the ground, our people are seeing that our state is sinking a little bit and the subsidence is clear, from the University of Delaware.”
“So that flooding, sinking and subsidence is not a good combination for us,” said Pappas. “That is the challenge for us, and that is why we are doing the work on Route 9 and to make sure the roads can stay intact for the long term.”
Simulated wave heights will be a part of the study, as will predictive maps of water levels using FEMA flood insurance studies. Various methods of stopping water and sea-level rise from impacting transportation will be reviewed. Some of those methods include vertical barriers; buried flood walls with a structural dune or berm; temporary deployable buffers, such as a bladder dam system; or more permanent deployable structures, such as a flip-up floodgate.
Secondary flood mitigation includes living shorelines, advocated for by the Center for the Inland Bays, or revetments of sea rock and seawalls.
The DelDOT coastal resiliency information sessions are going to be recorded for people to listen at their own pace.
“We will have more public meetings with more detail on the plans going forward,” said Pappas. “AECOM is doing some engineering work, and we will present that in the future.”
“We want the public input to see what [the engineers] are seeing. One meeting is not going to solve all of this [highway flooding], and we look forward to hearing from the community.”