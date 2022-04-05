A portion of Central Avenue between Bayard Road and Lizzard Hill Road near Frankford will be closed until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 15, to remove and rebuild the pavement section at the Central Avenue and Bayard Road/Peppers Corner Road intersection.
Work will also include the addition of two center islands on Central Avenue near the Sycamore Chase subdivision.
Bayard Road and Peppers Corner Road will remain open during the duration of the project but will require a lane closure.
Southbound traffic will be detoured on to either Lizzard Hill Road or Old Church Road.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to Double Bridges Road or Peppers Corner Road.
At all times, residents will have access to their homes, but they may need to follow the posted detour, officials noted.
Portion Millers Neck Road closed
A portion of Millers Neck Road between Dirickson Road and Old Mill Bridge Road near Frankford will be closed through 11 p.m. on Monday, April 18, in order to remove, pave and reinstall the guardrail on the bridge deck over Williams Canal.
Motorists traveling west on Millers Neck Road will make a left on to Camp Barnes Road, make a left on to Double Bridges/Bayard Road, make a left on to Old Mill Bridge Road, and make a left to return to Millers Neck Road.
Motorists traveling east on Millers Neck Road will stay on Bayard Road, make a right on to Camp Barnes Road, and make a right on to Millers Neck Road.
Millers Neck will be accessible via detour on both sides of the bridge deck.
At all times residents will have access to their homes, but they may need to follow the posted detour, officials said.