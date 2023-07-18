The Delaware Department of Transportation announced this week the planned closure of South Bedford Street between Zoar Road and Park Avenue in Georgetown starting on July 23 and running through Sept. 5 (weather permitting) for construction work on the proposed roundabout at the intersection of South Bedford Street and Arrow Safety Road.
Detours are planned during the closure. Motorists (non-truck) traveling southbound on South Bedford Street will turn left onto Park Avenue, right onto Cedar Lane, right onto Wood Branch Road, followed by a right onto Zoar Road to return to South Bedford Street.
Motorists (non-truck) traveling northbound on Zoar Road will turn left onto South Bedford Street, right onto Route 113, followed by a right onto Route 9/West Market Street to return to South Bedford Street at the Georgetown Circle.
Local traffic (non-truck) wishing to access South Bedford Street north of Arrow Safety Road from northbound Route 113 will need to continue on Route 113 northbound, turning right onto Route 9/West Market Street, returning to South Bedford Street at the Georgetown Circle.
Truck traffic on westbound Route 9 that would normally use Truck Route 9 will turn left onto Route 30/Gravel Hill Road, right onto Zoar Road, exit the roundabout onto Speedway Road, turn right onto Route 113, returning to the western end of Truck Route 9 at Arrow Safety Road.
Truck traffic that would normally travel eastbound on Truck Route 9 will follow Route 113 and turn east onto Wood Branch Road, then take an immediate right onto Speedway Road, exit the roundabout onto Zoar Road, then turn left on Route 30/Gravel Hill Road, returning to Route 9.
For 24/7 traffic information, tune to WTMC-1380 AM, visit deldot.gov or download the DelDOT app.