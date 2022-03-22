Lane shift in place on Dagsboro Road for bridge repair
Starting on Monday, March 21, a lane shift with concrete barrier was set to be in place on Dagsboro Road between Fire Tower Road and Piney Neck Road for the installation of a concrete slab on the west side of the bridge over Fork Number One, Pepper Creek.
The work is expected to be completed on Monday, April 4.
Portion of Blueberry Lane closed for crossroad pipe replacement
A portion of Blueberry Lane between Blackberry Road and Raspberry Road, near Frankford, was set to be closed from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, until 11 p.m. on Friday, April 1, for the replacement of several failing crossroad pipes along Blueberry Lane.
Motorists traveling westbound on Blueberry Lane will make a right on to Blackberry Road, make a left on to Nine Foot Road, make a left on to Raspberry Road, and make a right to return to Blueberry Lane. Motorists traveling eastbound on Blueberry Road will make a left on to Raspberry Road, a right on to Nine Foot Road, make a right on to Blackberry Road and make a left to return to Blueberry Lane. At all times residents will have access to their homes, but they may need to utilize the detour routes.
Portion of Central Avenue near Frankford closed for repaving, island construction
A portion of Central Avenue between Bayard Road and Lizard Hill Road near Frankford was set to be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, March 21, until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 1, to remove and rebuild the pavement section at the Central Avenue and Bayard Road/Peppers Corner Road intersection.
Work will also include the addition of two center islands on Central Road near the Sycamore Chase subdivision.
Bayard Road and Peppers Corner Road will remain open during the duration of the project, but it will require a lane closure.
Southbound traffic will be detoured on to either Lizard Hill Road or Old Church Road. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Double Bridges Road or Peppers Corner Road. At all times, residents will have access to their homes, but they may need to follow posted detour.