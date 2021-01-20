RideShare Delaware this week announced its rebranding as Delaware Commute Solutions. The RideShare Delaware program, first introduced in 1997, is rebranding with a new name, logo and website. Over the years, officials said, the program has evolved to provide commute options outside of just ridesharing or carpooling. Since then, the name ‘rideshare’ has also evolved and become synonymous with one segment of ride hailing in the transportation sector.
The rebrand to Delaware Commute Solutions (DECS) more accurately represents the program’s essence and offerings to reflect all modes of clean commuting, they noted. The overall goal of the program since its inception — to reduce the amount of single occupancy vehicles and reduce congestion on Delaware roadways, thus improving the air quality — remains the same.
John Sisson, DART’s chief executive officer stated, “The rebranding to Delaware Commute Solutions aligns with DART’s continued commitment to provide the highest quality efficient and environmentally friendly transportation options to people traveling in Delaware.”
The Delaware Commute Solutions program is funded with a combination of Federal Congestion, Mitigation & Air Quality (CMAQ) and State dollars. The program provides an array of transportation solutions and benefits to Delaware employers and commuters for using alternative modes of transportation that is not driving alone. The clean commuting options include transit (bus and train), teleworking, biking, walking, carpooling and vanpooling.
Anyone who lives, works, or attends higher education in Delaware can sign up for the program and receive free member benefits for recording their clean commutes. When participants record their clean commuting trips on the free app or website, the data collected shows the vehicle miles reduced and carbon dioxide emissions prevented. Participants can download the free DECS app through Android or iPhone to become members, find matches, record clean commutes and redeem points for rewards.
Incentives and benefits for Delaware Commute Solutions members include a tailored personal commute plan, rewards for recording a clean commute, Guaranteed Ride Home reimbursements (in the cases of unexpected events), special promotions and monthly drawings. Employer partner benefits include on-site or virtual outreach events, federal tax benefits, transportation surveys, vanpool formations, telework policy review and development, etc. — at no cost to the employer or employee.
Delaware Commute Solutions manages DART’s re-launched Get a Job/Get a Ride program, which provides eligible new employees a free 30-day bus pass to get to and from work.
For more information, contact general@delawarecommutesolutions.org, visit www.DelawareCommuteSolutions.org or call 1-888-RIDEMATCH.