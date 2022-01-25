A revised version of the adult-use cannabis legalization bill was reintroduced in the Delaware state legislature on Jan. 12. HB305, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Osienski and 26 additional members of Delaware’s General Assembly, incorporates some of the bipartisan amendments that were introduced days before the previous bill stalled in June.
Changes made to the bill include measures designed to further strengthen under-age prevention, consumer safety and social-equity provisions. Advocates, who have been working on this reform for nearly a decade, are hoping that the new language is enough to overcome the super-majority vote hurdle to pass the legislation.
Grassroot legalization advocacy groups Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network (Delaware CAN) and Delaware NORML expressed their support this week for the latest revision of the legislation.
“This is the best version of a legalization bill that has been introduced in Delaware,” said Zoë Patchell, executive director of Delaware CAN. “It includes so many voices from those who have weighed in on this thoughtfully crafted and thoroughly examined legislation. Between ending the arrests, incorporating micro- and social-equity licenses to create an inclusive industry and the newly included Justice Reinvestment Fund, this bill will benefit Delawareans in urban, suburban and rural communities, from the bridge to the beaches.”
“Delaware NORML supports the changes included in the latest revision of the bill, especially the Justice Reinvestment Fund, which aims to give back to the communities ravaged by this failed war on a plant,” said Laura Sharer, executive director of Delaware NORML. “We hope to see lawmakers come together this year to change Delaware’s outdated policy, which has harmed and continues to harm so many.”
Once passed, the Justice Reinvestment Fund would reallocate resources back to communities that have been historically over-enforced and disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition. According to Delaware CAN, decades of data show that communities of color and poor communities see more arrests and often have harsher penalties for cannabis offenses, despite all races buying, consuming and selling cannabis at similar rates.
“HB305 will not only legalize cannabis, but it will begin to address the harms and collateral consequences caused by this failed and costly policy,” Patchell continued, also adding urgency to the organizations’ calls to pass the legislation.
“Hundreds of individuals have been detained, forced to submit to embarrassing searches, cited or arrested, have had money and costly cannabis products confiscated, and were prosecuted for a cannabis offense — all just within the last few months since the legalization bill stalled in June,” Patchell said. “Hundreds of others will also become a victim of prohibition each month that goes by without passing this long-overdue reform. We are asking supporters to contact their local lawmakers and ask them to prioritize HB305 this session.”
Cannabis legalization is supported by 61 percent of Delaware residents, according to a University of Delaware poll.