Retired Court of Common Pleas Judge Rosemary Betts Beauregard was recently honored by the Delaware Court of Common Pleas by having her portrait unveiled at the Sussex County Courthouse.
In April 1999, she became the first woman to serve as judge in the Court of Common Pleas, after being appointed by then-Gov. Tom Carper. She was based in Sussex County and served two terms before retiring March 31, 2020. The unveiling was held nearly a year later, on March 24.
Court of Common Pleas Chief Judge Alex Smalls, who attended the ceremony with Beauregard and her family, said it was particularly appropriate for her portrait to be unveiled in Courtroom A, where she presided for many years, and for the ceremony to take place during Women’s History Month.
“I want to thank and applaud Judge Beauregard for her more than 20 years of distinguished service to the court and the people of Delaware. Diversity is a strength — particularly for the court system — and Judge Beauregard brought an important new perspective to our court and cleared a path for other women,” he said.
Court of Common Pleas Judges Kenneth Clark Jr., Anne Hartnett and Rae Mims also attended. Delaware Supreme Court Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. attended via videoconferencing.
The Delaware Court of Common Pleas, also known as CCP, was established in 1917 to handle misdemeanor cases and minor civil actions. Currently, any case involving less than $75,000 is handled there. Non-felony motor vehicle offenses are heard there, as well as appeals from the Justice of the Peace Court. In the 2020 fiscal year, more than 110,000 cases were filed with CCP.
Beauregard earned her juris doctorate degree from Delaware Law School of Widener University. She worked as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of Delaware for five years before joining her father in private practice at Betts & Beauregard, where she practiced criminal and family law, and served as the firm’s managing partner.
In June 2020, Gov. John Carney named the Hon. Rae Mims to fill the vacancy left by Beauregard, making her the first person of color and the first woman of color to serve as a judge in the Court of Common Pleas in either Sussex or Kent counties.