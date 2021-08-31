Retired Kent County Court of Common Pleas judge Charles Welch, a Republican, has announced that he will seek the office of Attorney General for the State of Delaware in the upcoming November 2022 election.
Welch vowed to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens by detaining violent offenders and getting tough on gun crimes, removing drug dealers from the streets and prosecuting looters when they steal and harm businesses.
Prior to his appointment to the Court of Common Pleas in 2000, Welch was elected state representative of the 29th legislative district in the Delaware House of Representatives, located in Northwest Kent County. While in the House, Welch was elected as House Majority Whip.
Welch, 62, of Dover, served on the Court for 19 years, and founded and presided over the Kent County Court of Common Pleas Drug Court for more than a decade.
A statewide three county kickoff for his campaign was set for Sept. 1, with the local appearance taking place at the CHEER Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown, at 1 p.m.