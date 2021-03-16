The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal reported on March 16 that it had investigated a structure fire that damaged a single-family dwelling in Millsboro that day.
According to the DOSFM, the fire, reported shortly after 5:30 a.m., occurred in the 26000 block of Cove Drive, Millsboro. They said the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene, and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Mutual-aid fire companies assisted at the scene, they noted.
State fire investigators were called to the scene and performed an investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, occurring when an unknown malfunction of the structure’s fixed heating system ignited available combustibles.
The house was occupied at the time of the fire, officials noted, but the occupants escaped without injury, assisted by the structure’s working smoke detectors. There were no other reported injuries. Fire damage was estimated at $60,000.