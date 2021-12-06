After being in its current location for more than 100 years, the Lewes swing bridge has decided it is not yet ready to be separated from its home in the Rehoboth-Lewes Canal, DelDOT officials announced this week, after it was determined the project requires a larger crane.
“As work proceeded on Wednesday to prepare the bridge for removal, the contractor determined that the crane would not be able to safely lift the bridge due to it being heavier than originally estimated,” they said.
DelDOT, the design consultant and the contractor are re-evaluating the plan and determining a path forward before proceeding, officials noted, and DelDOT will provide additional updates as next steps are finalized.