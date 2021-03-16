The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced this week that Corrado Management Services will close Warrington Road between Route 24/John J. Williams Highway and Old Landing Road, Rehoboth, for the construction of a roundabout for Beebe Healthcare’s Rehoboth Health Campus.
The closure is set to run from 6 a.m. on Monday, March 29, until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30, pending weather.
The detour route will take motorists along Route 24/John J. Williams Highway onto Route 1/Coastal Highway to Old Landing Road and return to Warrington Road. Detour signage will be posted for motorists. At all times, residents and businesses will have access, but they may need to take the posted detour route.