The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is inviting all interested parties to attend a public workshop on the Southeast Sussex Study on Tuesday, June 14, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Indian River High School auditorium. The project team will provide updates and share the schedule for the remainder of the study. Input and feedback will also be sought from the public on the information being presented. A virtual option will be provided via Zoom and will be conducted simultaneously at the location.
The Study was developed to evaluate existing conditions and area-wide traffic circulation patterns within the area west of Fenwick Island (generally comprising of Roxana, Bayard and Bunting). Workshop materials will be available online at: Southeastsussex.deldot.gov and a recording of the workshop will be available on the website following the workshop.
Interested persons are encouraged to register to attend the workshop in person through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southeast-sussex-public-workshop-tickets-345748913307
The workshop will consist of a presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. Comments will be received during the workshop, comment forms will also be made available and can be submitted online, or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Coastal Corridors Study, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or sent via email to: dotpublic@delaware.gov