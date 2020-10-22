The Delaware Solid Waste Authority is helping people clean out their junk with a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. That means bidding farewell to old pesticide cans, unwanted antifreeze, brick-like cell phones and unwanted appliances — plus up to two boxes of confidential papers for shredding.
People don’t even have to leave their cars as they drive through the receiving line at Long Neck Elementary School at 26064 School Lane, Millsboro, and let event staff do the moving.
“We just ask people to stay in their cars. … We take the stuff out and try to move them through the line as quick as possible,” said DSWA’s Michael Parkowski, chief of business and governmental services. “It’s pretty much always set up that way, so it’s easy to keep social distance. … You just pull up to that stop, then you can just get your stuff out and move along.”
Wearing of face masks is requested of drivers in line, to help protect the workers.
These household hazardous waste events are hosted monthly across the state. Millville’s collection seemed to be one of the few events not canceled this spring under the COVID-19 public health restrictions.
“We had a lot more people than normal. I think we did over 1,000 cars there,” Parkowski said. “I think it is partially because a lot of people are home, cleaning out basements, cleaning out garages and material they want to get rid of.”
Other collection events are held more often at the Georgetown landfill, but the Saturday events help people who work on weekdays.
Most people don’t have a lot of these specialized items on a daily basis, so they can store and then transport it all at once. From safely disposing of chemicals, to recycling metals and even latex paint, the collection events make for a healthier environment overall and safer transport for everyday waste haulers.
“We hope people take advantage of the event, because otherwise you’re putting this stuff in your regular trash, and that’s not good,” Parkowski said. “Chemicals have to be properly disposed. … It has to be treated sometimes, professionally…
“If we can keep it out of the landfill, it’s reducing the toxicity … even though we collect the leachate from it and we treat it. But it’s just more work for the wastewater treatment plant if you keep that stuff in the trash.”
Approximately 70 types of special waste and recycling will be collected, including:
• Household hazardous waste — product containers marked with words, “Warning: Hazardous,” “Flammable,” “Poisonous,” “Corrosive” or “Explosive.” That could include household cleaners and workshop items, like aerosol cans, bleach, chemistry kits, floor wax, mercury thermometers, moth balls, florescent lightbulbs, garden pesticides, pool chemicals, oil-based paints, solvents, stains/varnishes, small compressed gas tanks, nail polish/remover, antifreeze, auto batteries, used fuels and degreasers. (Explosives like ammunition, gunpowder and fireworks are permitted. Used medical sharps/needles must be stored in a solid container.)
• Electronic goods recycling — electronic equipment, such as old computers, printers, keyboards, mice, cables, electric typewriters, calculators, microwaves, vacuum cleaners, video game systems, fax machines, telephones, televisions, VCRs, record players, audio amplifiers, camcorders, tape recorders and CD players.
(However, freezers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers will not be accepted on Oct. 24. These can be recycled at other permanent DSWA locations, where refrigerant is safely removed by DSWA before the materials are recycled.)
• Paper shredding: Residents can bring up to two file boxes of personal, confidential papers for shredding (financial and legal documents, receipts, and tax and medical records). Papers with staples or paper clips are accepted. Everything is shredded on site.
Prescription drugs will not be accepted (locations for disposal of prescription drugs are listed at www.helpisherede.com).
All events are restricted to Delaware residents and are held rain or shine. Anyone without Delaware vehicle license plates should bring other proof of residency, such as a utility bill.
More details and the events schedule are online at https://dswa.com/events or by calling the DSWA Citizens’ Response Line at 1-800-404-7080.
Various types of waste are collected on a regular basis at DSWA’s permanent facilities, including:
• Omar Collection Station, 33086 Burton Farm Road, Frankford;
• Long Neck Collection Station, 28963 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro;
• Harbeson Transfer Station (Route 5), 29997 John P. Healy Drive, east of Georgetown;
• Jones Crossroads Landfill (Route 20), 28560 Landfill Lane, west of Georgetown;
Find more details on special waste by calling the DSWA Citizens’ Response Line at 1-800-404-7080, emailing info@dswa.com or online at https://dswa.com.