State and federal wildlife experts and wildlife rehabilitators are investigating reports in at least six Mid-Atlantic and Central states, including Delaware, of sick and dying songbirds stricken by an unknown disorder characterized by swollen eyes with crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs such as erratic flight and stumbling.
DNREC officials said they have observed similar symptoms in Delaware’s avian population and more than 50 dead birds have been reported.
Juvenile birds appear to be more affected than adults, they said, with European starlings, bluejays and common grackles as the species most associated with the debilitating event. Investigating agencies, including DNREC, are working cooperatively with animal health laboratories to find what’s behind this event, with Delaware’s samples sent to the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory in New Bolton Center, Pa., but no definitive cause has been identified to date, they said.
Although the cause of the event is not yet known, wildlife health experts believe congregating birds may contribute to its spread. Federal and state wildlife experts recommend anyone who keeps birdfeeders or birdbaths in their home landscape take precautions to help manage the event, including:
- Cease feeding birds at feeders and providing water in birdbaths;
- Before reactivating birdfeeders and birdbaths, once it is deemed safe by animal health experts to do so, clean them with a 10 percent bleach solution;
- Avoid handling wild birds, and wear disposable gloves if it is necessary to handle a bird;
- Keep domestic pets away from sick and dead wild birds.
If residents observe a live wild bird exhibiting the symptoms described, they may contact Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research at (302) 737-9543. Additional information can be found on its website at tristatebird.org. If residents find a dead wild bird they suspect displayed any of the above-mentioned symptoms, they can contact the DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife at (302) 735-3600.