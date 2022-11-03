The safety of pedestrians and bicyclists on Route 1 north of Bethany Beach was the focus of a public meeting between property owners and state Department of Transportation officials last week, and there was a common thread running through the comments from the public:
Speed.
More specifically, the need to reduce the speed in the stretch of Coastal Highway between the Indian River Inlet Bridge and the northern town limits of Bethany Beach.
The stated purpose of the meeting was to share results of a traffic study conducted in that area, which is almost completely residential, and where pedestrians frequently cross between bay-side homes and the beach. Bicyclists are also frequent travelers in the 4.4-mile stretch.
The meeting was put together at the request of a group of property owners calling itself the Coalition for a Safer North Bethany Beach. State Rep. Ron Gray (R-38th) acted as the liaison between the group and DelDOT in organizing the meeting.
In addition to speed — which is 55 mph from the bridge to Fred Hudson Road and 45 mph south to Fifth Street — other “notable concerns” addressed during the meeting included:
• Lack of marked pedestrian crossings;
• Lack of acceleration or deceleration lanes;
• Vehicles parked on the shoulders, blocking bicycle and pedestrian lanes;
• Overgrown vegetation;
• Drainage issues; and
• Unfamiliarity of tourists with hazards in the area;
According to the study results presented at the meeting, traffic counts in 2021 showed an average of 32,749 vehicles traveled that stretch of Coastal Highway each day.
Counts of bicyclists and pedestrians on Saturday, July 30, 2022, showed more than 100 bicyclists per hour during the four-hour period studied, from 7 to 11 a.m., at several crossroads, including Dune Road, Cotton Road/Cove Way, Fresh Pond trailhead, Heron Road and Dukes Dune Road.
The highest average number of pedestrians during the same period was 82, at Sea Del Drive.
Of those walking and bicycling along the shoulders, the number crossing the highway during that period was significantly less, with a high of 51 pedestrians and bicyclists crossing Coastal Highway at Fresh Pond trailhead. The area with the second-highest number of highway-crossers was Bay Road/Dune Road, with 21 people on foot and on bikes.
In the decade between August 2012 and August 2022, there have been 12 crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists, with one fatality. Four of the crashes occurred on Saturdays, and four occurred between noon and 3 p.m. All of the crashes occurred during daylight hours, with clear conditions, and alcohol use was not a factor in any of them, the study showed.
Half the crashes were in the month of July. The current year has been the most dangerous, with three crashes so far.
Six of the crashes, according to Kyle Clevenger of Whitman Requardt & Associates, a consulting firm working with DelDOT on the traffic study, involved pedestrians who were traveling with traffic instead of against it, and five involved bicyclists going against traffic instead of with it.
Residents who spoke at the meeting, which was held at the Indian River Inlet conference room and available live online, emphasized that speed was their main concern along Coastal Highway in North Bethany.
John Bosso said he believes the highest speeds along the road are at the northern end of the study area, as cars come off the bridge at the inlet.
“It’s a run-for-your-life kind of thing,” Bosso said. He added that he believes well-marked pedestrian crossings are especially crucial at that spot. “If it doesn’t start there, all the subsequent crossings really aren’t going to be effective,” he said.
Ocean Village resident Leslie Kopp pointed to the problem caused when some cars stop for pedestrians but those in other lanes do not, often because they can’t see the pedestrians.
Alan Talapar of The Preserve said he is “a little baffled, quite frankly,” because “the obvious solution is to lower the speed limit.”
Villas at Beach Cove resident Mark Greenberg said Coastal Highway “is scary to cross” and that guests at his home “look at us like we’re crazy” when they say they walk across the highway. “I have not seen anywhere else in the country where pedestrians are trying to cross the street where the speed limit is 55 mph.”
“If the goal is to calm traffic down,” Greenberg said, “it just makes a lot of sense that lowering the speed limit is one of the first things to do. I’d like to know who it is who’s crying that we can’t lower the speed limit,” he said, in response to comments from state officials at the meeting, who said the idea had been floated in past years but had not received much support.
Ocean Ridge West resident John Russell said his family has owned their home there for more than 25 years, and pointed out that between 1999 and 2007 the speed limit in North Bethany was reduced to 45 mph during the summer season.
Several residents mentioned the need for greater traffic enforcement. County Council Member Doug Hudson, a retired Delaware State Police trooper, said staffing issues have prevented more enforcement on Coastal Highway in years past.
“I’m not against changing the speed limit,” Hudson said, adding that the State controls that, not the County.
One idea that was considered but rejected, according to DelDOT planner Jennifer Cinelli, was a so-called “road diet,” which would reduce the current two lanes in each direction to one. Studies showed that such a change would cause significant traffic congestion during peak travel times.
The current “short-range” strategies under consideration to help make North Bethany safer for pedestrians and bicyclists include:
• Improving signage at exits to private residential developments such as “LOOK AGAIN — PEDS/BIKES X-ING,” which would have to be undertaken by individual homeowners associations;
• Evaluation of site-distance issues related to overgrown vegetation, with the caveat that DelDOT can only address such issues if they are in the public right-of-way; and
• Designing “rectangular rapid flashing beacons” (RRFBs), crossing improvements, crossover modifications and improving lighting along the roadway in the entire North Bethany corridor.
Cinelli said improvements to the intersection of Coastal Highway and the northern Fresh Pond trailhead would be a “first step” in addressing the safety concerns.
“Medium-range” strategies could include narrowing lanes of traffic, wider striping and striped “buffers” between travel lanes and the road shoulder. In addition, the RRFBs and better lighting could be installed.
Long-range solutions include working with Sussex County Council to coordinate ideas, installation of median barriers, such as those in Dewey Beach, and reconfiguring the roadway to include a shared-used path along the east side of Coastal Highway in North Bethany.