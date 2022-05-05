Motorists were advised this week to expect delays on Route 24/Main Street, between Route 113 and Maryland Camp Road in Millsboro for ADA upgrades and paving operations.
The related delays and lane closures are expected to run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The work consists of ADA upgrades on Washington Street and Main Street, which will require lane shifts. No parking will be permitted in the work zone.
Once the ADA upgrades are complete, milling and paving operations will begin on Route 24, from Route 113 to Maryland Camp Road, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
Portion of Church Street in Selbyville closed for railroad crossing maintenance
A portion of Church Street between Route 113 (Dupont Boulevard) and Main Street in Selbyville will be closed so the Maryland & Delaware Railroad can replace the crossing, upgrade the railroad signal and perform maintenance at their crossing.
The closure is set to run through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.
Motorists traveling westbound will make a right on to N. Main Street, make a left on to Cemetery Road and make a left on to Route 113 to return to Church Street.
Motorists traveling eastbound will make a left on to Route 113, make a right on to Cemetery Road and make a right on to N. Main Street to return to Church Street.