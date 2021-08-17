Between Aug. 23 and Oct. 6, every ninth Powerball ticket sold in Delaware will generate an entry for a chance to win $1,000,000 during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”
Nine lucky Delaware Lottery players will then be randomly selected as semi-finalists on Oct. 18, and automatically entered for a chance to become one of five national finalists in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing.
“We’re excited to offer this opportunity to Delaware Lottery Players,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “It would be amazing to see someone from Delaware start 2022 with a million-dollar win.”
If a Powerball purchase generates an entry, the completed form must be mailed to Powerball® NYE Promotion, P.O. Box 319, Cheswold, DE 19936-0319.
In addition to the chance to become a national finalist for the $1,000,000 prize, all nine Delaware Lottery semi-finalists will receive a Winter Prize Pack valued at $1,000. Winners will be notified by 4 p.m. on Oct. 20.
For more information about the promotion, visit delottery.com.