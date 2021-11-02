The Powerball First Millionaire of the Year semi-finalist drawing was held on Oct. 18, and nine lucky Delaware Lottery players have received a chance to start 2022 with a $1 million win. The semi-finalists include:
- Ed Shanahan of Millsboro;
- Anthony Saia of Selbyville;
- John Parisi of Millville;
- Salvatore Vanderpoel of Rehoboth;
- Teresa Carrow of Hartly;
- Anna Tran of Newark;
- Jane Manheim of Elkton; and
- Thomas Brittingham of Newark.
Each of the semi-finalists have claimed their Winter Prize Pack valued at $1,000, and were automatically entered for a chance to become one of five national finalists in the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing.
“Congratulations to these nine lucky Delaware Lottery players,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “We would love to see a Delaware semi-finalist kickoff the new year as a millionaire, and we wish each of our nine winners the best of luck.”
The five selected national finalists will have a chance to win the $1 million grand prize live on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Each finalist will also receive a prize pack valued at $20,000, which includes a $10,000 cash prize, large-screen TV, premium laptop and sound system to help them celebrate the big night in style. Finalists will be randomly selected from all semi-finalists from participating lottery jurisdictions across the nation.