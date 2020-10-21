DelDOT officials announced this week that a portion of Zion Church Road in Roxana will be closed for the removal and replacement of a failing crossroad pipe, beginning on Oct. 26, at 7 a.m. and running until 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, pending weather. The section of Zion Church Road that will be closed is between Wilgus Cemetery Road and Roxana Road.
At all times, residents and businesses will have access, but motorists may need to use the posted detour route. Motorists traveling south on Zion Church Road will be detoured southwest on Roxana Road to Route 54/Lighthouse Road to Johnson Road and return to Zion Church Road. Motorists traveling north on Zion Church Road will be detoured southwest to Johnson Road to Route 54/Lighthouse Road, and will then travel westbound back to Roxana Road and turn right onto Zion Church Road.
Detour signage has been posted for motorists.