DelDOT officials announced this week that a portion of Pyle Center Road will be closed for the removal and replacement of a failing crossroad pipe, during work scheduled between 6 a.m. on Oct. 19 and 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, pending weather.
The portion of Pyle Center Road to be closed is between Daisey Road and Hickman Road in the Roxana area.
At all times, residents and businesses will have access, officials said, but they may need to use the posted detour route. For southbound motorists, the route takes them left onto Omar Road to Roxana Road and returning to Pyle Center Road. For northbound motorists, they will turn right onto Roxana Road to Omar Road and arrive at Pyle Center Road. Detour signage has been posted for motorists.