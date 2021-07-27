DelDOT announced this week to motorists that a portion of Cannon Road will be closed for the application of high friction surface treatment on the roadway curve, beginning at 7 p.m. on July 29 and running until 5 a.m. on July 30, pending weather.
The closure will be on Cannon Road between Mt. Joy Road and Friendship Road, Millsboro.
High friction surface treatment (HFST) is designed to give vehicles better traction navigating curves during wet conditions.
Detour signage will be posted for motorists. At all times, residents will have access to their homes, but they may need to take the posted detour route.