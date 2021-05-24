With inland water temperatures rising and aquatic plants emerging, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control will be treating certain downstate public ponds for the nuisance aquatic weed hydrilla, starting this week.
Hydrilla is a non-native, invasive plant that likely entered the state through the aquarium trade, officials said. Uncontrolled hydrilla can choke ponds and other waterways, crowding out beneficial plant species, and preventing fishing and boating access.
Ponds to be treated this year include: Millsboro Pond, Tub Mill Pond and Abbotts Mill Pond near Milford, and Wagamons Pond in Milton. Signs will be posted at the boat ramp of each pond on the day of treatment.
Sonar, an aquatic herbicide containing fluridone, will be used to treat the ponds for hydrilla. Sonar is registered and approved for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It has been used in Delaware since the 1980s and has proven to be environmentally-compatible and effective for controlling hydrilla, officials said. Sonar does not pose a threat to wildlife, including fish, and there are no restrictions on fishing or consumption of fish after these treatments, they added.
The only restriction is that water from the treated ponds should not be used for irrigation for 30 days after the date of treatment. Residents and farmers along and directly downstream of treated ponds should not use the water to irrigate their gardens, yards or agricultural lands during that period to avoid possible damage to their plantings. Landowners with permits to use water from those ponds will be directly notified before treatment.
To prevent the spread of hydrilla and other invasive aquatic vegetation, anglers and boaters are encouraged to remove all hydrilla and other aquatic plants from their boats, trailers and gear before leaving boat ramp areas.
For additional information, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife at (302) 739-9914.