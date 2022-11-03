Polling places are set to open for Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will be required to show proof of identity and proof of residence at the polling location before voting. State of Delaware voter registration is required to vote.
For more information, call (302) 856-5367. To look up the polling place for a specific address, visit www.ivote.de.gov.
Early voting available
Early voting will be available through Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, at these locations:
Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville;
Lewes Volunteer Fire Co. Station 2, 32198 Janice Road, Lewes;
Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel;
Department of Elections Warehouse, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown; and
Department of Elections Warehouse, 200 Allen St., Seaford.
Election Day polling sites
Election Day voting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at:
District 4-04, 4-05: Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, 31738 Indian Mission Rd., Millsboro;
District 4-06: Long Neck Elementary, 26064 School Lane, Millsboro;
District 4-07, 4-09: Indian River Fire Hall, 32628 Oak Orchard Rd., Millsboro;
District 4-08: Indian River Fire Co. Substation, 25375 Banks Road, Long Neck;
District 4-10, 4-11, 41-05: Millsboro Volunteer Fire Co., 109 State St., Millsboro;
District 35-04: Delaware Tech Higher Ed, 21179 College Ave., Georgetown;
District 35-05, 37-08: Sussex Tech High School: 17099 County Seat Hwy., Georgetown;
District 35-06: Redden Community Hall, 18192 Redden Road, Georgetown;
District 35-10, 10-12: Del Tech, Jason Building, 21179 College Ave., Georgetown;
District 35-11: Del Tech Higher Ed, 21179 College Ave., Georgetown;
District 36-09, 37-02, 37-05: Georgetown Elementary School, Sussex Central Dr., Georgetown;
District 37-01, 40-08, : Sussex Central High School, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown;
District 38-01: Millville Volunteer Fire Co. Station 2: 34237 Omar Rd., Frankford;
District 38-02: Millville Volunteer Fire Co., Station 1, 35554 Atlantic Ave., Millville;
District 38-03, 38-07, 38-11: Lord Baltimore Elementary, 120 Atlantic Ave., Ocean View;
District 38-04: Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Co., 215 Hollywood St., Bethany Beach;
District 38-05: Fenwick Island Town Hall, 800 Coastal Hwy, Fenwick Island;
District 38-06, 38-10: Roxana Volunteer Fire Co., 39453 Zion Church Rd., Frankford;
District 38-08, 38-09: Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville;
District 41-01: Gumboro Volunteer Fire Co., 37030 Millsboro Hwy., Millsboro;
District 41-02: East Millsboro Elementary, 29346 Iron Branch Rd., Millsboro;
District 41-03, 41-10: Frankford Volunteer Fire Co., 7 Main St., Frankford;
District 41-04: Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Co., 28331 Clayton St., Dagsboro;
District 41-06: Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Rd., Dagsboro;
District 41-07: Selbyville Volunteer Fire Co., 30 N. Main St., Selbyville;
District 41-08, 41-09: Millsboro Civic Center, 322 Wilson Hwy., Millsboro;
District 41-11: Selbyville Middle School, 80 Bethany Rd., Selbyville; and
District 41-16: Federal Voting District – Sussex, 119 Race St., Georgetown.