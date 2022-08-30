In June, Gov. John Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety & Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program during which Delaware residents are eligible to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition that is relinquished to law enforcement.
DSHS is working to establish the framework and guidelines for the compensation program.
The buyback program is for Delaware residents only. The program is only intended for individuals, and does not apply to wholesale, retail, manufacturers and distributor business entities.
Anonymous relinquishments will be permitted. However, no compensation will be provided.
Draft regulations for the buyback have been submitted to the Delaware Register of Regulations for publication and will be available for public review and comment through Oct. 3. Once the regulations are finalized, DSHS will utilize various traditional media and social media outlets to provide program details and dates.
In addition, DSHS will share this information with legislators, law enforcement agencies statewide and community groups.
DSHS is tentatively planning to host buyback events in mid-November at locations in each county. The locations will be advertised when finalized.
Residents should secure the magazines in a safe place until program dates are announced.
Residents are being encouraged to review 11 Del. C. § 1469(c), as certain exemptions apply.