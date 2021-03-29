The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) will conduct two virtual public information sessions, on Tuesday, March 30, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and Wednesday, March 31, from 5 to 6 p.m., via Zoom, to share information about a new transit service, DART Connect. The service, which is to run in and between Georgetown and Millsboro, will launch on Monday, April 12.
DART Connect will replace DART Flex Routes 901 and 902 with on-demand, microtransit — which officials described as a more flexible and convenient way to travel within and between Georgetown and Millsboro.
DART Connect is a 12-month pilot service funded by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration to explore new transit models that provide more efficient and frequent service.
DART Connect will operate the same days/hours with the same fare as the current Flex Routes 901 and 902 Flex it is replacing: Monday through Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., for $2 per ride. Customers will be able to schedule DART Connect rides using a new mobile app or by calling 1-800-652-DART, option 3. Payment can be made via cash or by using DART Pass mobile app.
DART Connect will use the same DTC vehicles and drivers to operate the service.
Both virtual public information sessions this week will include a brief PowerPoint presentation about how to use DART Connect, followed by a Q&A session. The public is being invited to participate in the sessions to learn more and ask questions prior to the April 12 launch in Georgetown and Millsboro.
• Workshop 1 — Tuesday, March 30, at 12:30 p.m. Click the link below to join the webinar: https://deldot-gov.zoom.us/j/81347386739?pwd=eGRBVjc0VTRScVJacXQ0MCsxVjh2dz09; passcode 431095; or one-tap mobile at +13126266799,,81347386739# or +16468769923,,81347386739#; or via telephone (higher quality, dial based on location), at (312) 626-6799, (646) 876-9923, (301) 715-8592, (346) 248-7799, (408) 638-0968, (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782. The webinar ID is 813 4738 6739.
• Workshop 2 — Wednesday, March 31, 5 p.m. Click the link below to join the webinar: https://deldot-gov.zoom.us/j/89611008242?pwd=RGZYUlExdjYwaTZPU2J1Sko5d2NZQT09, passcode 845931; or one-tap mobile at +13126266799,,89611008242# or +16468769923,,89611008242#; or via telephone (higher quality, dial based on location), at (312) 626-6799, (646) 876-9923, (301) 715-8592, (346) 248-7799, (408) 638-0968, (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782. The webinar ID is 896 1100 8242.
During the 12-month pilot period, public feedback and data will be collected to evaluate the pilot.
Visit www.DartFirstState.com for information. Interested members of the public may provide questions and comments via email DTC_DARTConnect@delaware.gov. Written comments may be sent to: DART Public Hearing, 119 Lower Beech St., Wilmington, DE 19805-4440. Comments and feedback may be submitted at any time during the 12-month pilot.