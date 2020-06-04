Like many Delaware residents, Gov. John Carney needs a haircut.
“Nobody is going to be happier than I am to get back to the woman who cuts my hair, and I will be able to do that during Phase 2 of our rolling reopening,” a smiling governor said during a press briefing on Tuesday, June 2.
Phase 1, implemented on Monday, June 1, is going well, as he noticed when he picked up a take-out dinner and noticed meals being enjoyed outdoors.
“It made me smile to see them dining outdoors. We are turning the lights back on,” he said.
Phase 2 is set to start on Monday, June 15, with childcare available to all families again (rather than being limited to frontline workers), although Carney asked parents to keep children at home if they can, to be sure children are in smaller groups at childcare centers.
Building occupancy will be increased from 30 percent to 60 percent for most facilities, but remain at 30 percent for gyms because of shared equipment.
The number of people who can gather for indoor events will be increased to 50, but everyone must wear cloth face coverings.
In private settings, social distancing will be recommended but not required.
Also opening will be tattoo parlors, massage-therapy services and nailcare, all at 30 percent occupancy and by appointment only.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do. What I’ve seen on the ground is very positive. We are asking business owners and Delawareans to follow the guidelines, especially around face coverings. If we do that, we’ll be able to continue to control the virus from spreading or creating outbreaks in different places in our state,” Carney said.
He said COVID-19 testing is continuing, and he reviewed current coronavirus statistics. On Tuesday, five more deaths were announced, bringing the total number to 373 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, June 1, with 135 of those victims coming from Sussex County, 172 from New Castle County and 66 from Kent. There had been 5,442 patients deemed recovered and 9,685 positive tests as of Monday.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, who was with Carney at the press briefing, emphasized the importance of continuing to wear face coverings and staying 6 feet away from others.
As the state reopens, children will be coming together and have to be protected. Guidelines for face coverings for children have shifted slightly in recent days. While those 2 and younger shouldn’t wear face masks, they are recommended for those 5 or older unless a child is touching the mask excessively, if it has buttons that could be swallowed or if the child has asthma or anxiety.
Children should be allowed to pick out their own face coverings and decorate them, Rattay said.
She warned against singing and shouting around others without wearing a face covering and said anyone singing in public should remain at least 13 feet away. Choral-group presentations are not recommended.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said there have been multiple drive-through testing events. The Division of Public Health will also begin testing the elderly in their communities.
Employees will also be tested and plans are under way to determine how employers will arrange testing.