State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn and state Rep. Ruth Briggs King will host Coffee & Conversation at 8:30 a.m. at Ocean Point Grill on Long Neck Road in Long Neck on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“We will open up with an update and take questions,” Briggs King said about the hour-long meeting with complimentary coffee for the public.
With the announcement of Coffee & Conversation, Briggs King, a member of the Joint Finance Committee, e-mailed an update to constituents stating the state’s $4.9 billion proposed operating budget is an increase of 4.6 percent over the current spending plan.
“The $1.2 billion capital budget, also known as the Bond Bill, would be the second-largest in state history, passed only by this year’s $1.35 billion measure. Over the past six months, the projections for the amount of revenue the state will receive during the current and next fiscal years is expected to total more than $800 million,” she wrote.
She also touted a Career & Trade Fair at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Indian River High School. Attending will be more than 35 representatives from businesses that offer training and career opportunities without requiring that employees have four-year degrees. Companies represented include Schell Brothers, Mountaire Farms, Hooked Restaurants Group, Delaware Department of Corrections, Bethany Blooms and Sea Colony Fitness Center.
Briggs King also related that Delaware saltwater fishery-related businesses that suffered severe revenue declines in 2020 because of the pandemic can apply to DNREC for financial relief. They can apply until March 17.
Delaware was awarded $2.9 million from the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act to provide financial relief to fishery-related businesses that had a greater than 35 percent decline in net revenue during the March 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, coronavirus impact period, compared to historic average net revenue, Briggs King stated.
Delaware saltwater fishery-related businesses eligible to apply are commercial fishing, seafood dealers, seafood processors, shellfish aquaculture, for-hire recreational fishing including charter and head boats, and bait and tackle shops if revenue is from the sale of saltwater bait and tackle and 75 percent of the shop’s revenue is from those sources.
Businesses must demonstrate revenue during the COVID-19 impact period decreased by more than 35 percent compared to the business average annual net revenue from 2015 to 2019.
The CAPA application affidavit and additional information are online at https://de.gov/commfish, or call DNREC’s Fisheries Section at (302) 739-9914.