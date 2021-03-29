Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) contractor Zack Excavating Inc. is performing paving operations over two culverts on Route 26/Atlantic Avenue due to settlement both eastbound and westbound, DelDOT officials announced this week.
The paving operations will result in lane shifts and closures between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, March 29 through Thursday, April 1, on Route 26/Atlantic Avenue, at the culvert between Old School Lane and Woodland Avenue in Ocean View; and on Route 26/Atlantic Avenue, at the culvert between Dukes Drive and Club House Road in Ocean View.
Motorists should anticipate lane shifts and lane closures on Route 26, and should use caution and slow down in work zones for personnel.