Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) contractor Allen Myers MD Inc. was set to begin road construction this week, as part of a number of pavement preservation projects.
The work will include concrete patching and overlays; thin overlays; fog sealing, crack and joint sealing; replacing pavement markings; adjusting and repairing drainage inlets; manholes; water valves and other utilities; backfilling along the edge of the roadway; and other miscellaneous work.
Officials said the work is anticipated to be complete by the fall.
Motorists can anticipate lane closures with lane shifts and/or shoulder closures at a number of locations on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., including:
- Wolf Neck Road in the area of Route 1;
- New Road between Pilottown Road and East Timber Bridge;
- New Road between Lynn Road and Arkansas Court;
- Postal Lane between Route 1 and Plantations Road;
- Hebron Road between Holland Glade Road and Rehoboth Avenue Extension;
- Cedar Neck Road in the area of Fred Hudson Road;
- Old Mill Road between Whites Neck Road and Route 26/Atlantic Avenue;
- Camp Arrowhead Road between Route 24/John J. Williams Highway;
- Irons Lane between Route 26/Atlantic Avenue and Preserve Lane;
- Hickory Hill Road between Handy Road and Hudson Road;
- Holts Landing Road between Route 26/Atlantic Avenue and Whites Neck Road;
- Lazy Lagoon Road between Route 113 and Pepper Road;
- Eagle Crest Road between Route 1 and Hudson Road;
- Burbage Road between Blackwater Road and Roxana Road;
- Gum Tree Road between Route 113 and Nine Foot Road;
- Cordrey Road between Streets Road and Mt. Joy Road;
- Bixler Road between Roxanna Road and Hudson Road;
- Pepper Road between Lazy Lagoon Road and Cemetery Road;
- North Union Church Road between Route 16 and Clendaniel Road;
- Oyster Rocks Road in the area of Route 1;
- North Old State Road between Hudson Pond Road and Greely Avenue;
- Sandy Cove Road in the area of Cedar Neck Road;
- Hudson Road between Bixler Road and Gum Road; and
- Streets Road between Route 24/John Williams Highway and Cordrey Road.
Motorists should be aware and slow down for construction personnel and equipment that will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts, officials said. Flaggers may also be on-site to direct motorists.