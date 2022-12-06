DelDOT officials announced this week the closure of Patriots Way between Avenue of Honor and Zoar Road, near Millsboro, starting on Thursday, Dec. 22, and running through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Work will be performed by Zack Excavating, and will consist of removing and replacing a crossroad pipe.
Detours will take motorists traveling north on Patriots Way west on Avenue of Honor to Bethesda Road, to Gov. Stockley Road, to Zoar Road and back to Patriots Way. Motorists traveling south on Patriots Way will be detoured west on Zoar Road to Gov. Stockley Road to Bethesda Road, to Avenue of Honor and back to Patriots Way.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380.