Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance of their crossing of Patriots Way, Millsboro, beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25. The work will require the full closure of Patriots Way.
A detour will be posted. Northbound motorists will take Bethesda Road to Avenue of Honor back to Patriots Way. Southbound motorists will take Avenue of Honor to Bethesda Road back to Patriots Way.
The closure will be in place 24 hours per day. The work is expected to be completed and the detour lifted no later than 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, (weather permitting).