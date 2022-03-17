House Bill 319 — the Parental Rights Protection Amendment that seeks to “affirm parents have a fundamental right to the care, custody and control of their children” — wasn’t prompted by the recent school mask mandate, not by the Texas proposal to punish parents who provide medical care for transgender children, the bill’s sponsor told the Coastal Point this week.
“It has nothing to do, specifically, with those things, just the general tenor of the community has been more concerned about parents and parental rights,” state Rep. Charles Postles said.
“Certainly, it relates to schools. … I thought those rights were so fundamental and so important and needed to be enumerated and stated in a way that was fairly permanent, so the whim of somebody at some later point might not be able to change it without a two-thirds vote,” he said.
The bill, co-sponsored by state representatives including Ruth Briggs-King, Ron Gray and Rich Collins, declares there are at least 30 states that have statutes defining and protecting parental rights, but that Delaware does not.
It isn’t specifically directed at parents of transgender children, but that matter is included in parental rights, and another bill he sponsored, HB326, Establishing Delaware Education Right to Know Act, more definitely addresses situations such as a teacher agreeing to call a child who wants to change genders by a new, different name in class without first notifying the parents.
“I have a great deal of respect for teachers. They are the professionally trained people. They know how to teach kids. They know tricks of the trade, what works and doesn’t work. This bill is not to attack teachers in any way. It just says there should be communication between teachers and parents as to what is going to happen in the classroom,” Postles said.
Both bills have been assigned to the House Education Committee, he said.
Briggs-King said the bill addresses educational choices, such as having a child tested for COVID-19 in school without a parent’s consent. It seeks to make sure parents retain their rights, she said.
“So many things are going on right now. So many are acting like the state has the right to determine what do with a child, and we think parents shouldn’t lose rights unless those rights were taken away by a court for abuse. We can look at other states and see how upset parents are when they find out, after the fact, that something happened that affects a child’s wellbeing,” she said, recalling her own parents signing a permission slip before she and classmates could receive sugar cubes containing a vaccine against polio.
“Masks in schools — that has been pretty well settled by now, but there are a whole bunch of things. In a way, children are penalized when parents didn’t have the right to choose. There was fear at one point that they were going to mandate COVID vaccines for kids,” she said.
“Anytime the schools are doing things with kids, parents should know. Parents are the ones most engaged with their kids. They know the full picture of the child. The schools might not have a full picture. They might have things going on at home. We need to have parents involved, especially at younger ages. To not be informing the parents, that’s not right,” he said.
Gray said the bill addresses certain items on a curriculum, including critical race theory and gender identity.
“Those are difficult, especially for kids that are teens. There’s a lot going on in their lives,” he said, adding that if a student asks a teacher to call him by a name traditionally used by someone of another gender, parents should be notified.
“There needs to be a unified effort with the school system and the parents for the best outcome for students going forward. Kids of young ages are going to be our future. There are a lot of things out there. They hear things, social media, a lot is going on to influence them. Parents have a lot more experience, and they need to be involved to help make good suggestions so we end up with productive, good adults,” he said.
In other legislative news, SS 1 for SB 1, the amended Healthy Delaware Families Act, passed in the Senate, but neither Briggs-King nor Gray voted for it, and they said it was not popular among southern Sussex County lawmakers.
The bill seeks to create a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program that would allow employees to take off work, with pay, for up to 12 weeks for reasons including personal illness, because they are responsible for caring for a sick family member, to bond with a new child, because of domestic violence or due to a family member’s military deployment.
It was amended by state Sen. Sarah McBride of New Castle County, who co-sponsored the bill with state Rep. Debra Heffernan. McBride had earlier told the Coastal Point that the bill would “provide a simple and affordable solution to alleviate some commonly experienced financial pressures” and “create a family and medical leave trust fund in Delaware modeled after similar programs already operating in nine other states and the District of Columbia,”
Leave would be paid by a payroll contribution that McBride said would be less than 1 percent of an employee’s weekly pay and divided between the worker and employer. The trust fund would cover up to 80 percent of the cost of 12 weeks of leave. The substitute bill does not automatically include parental leave at businesses with fewer than 10 employees. Neither does it automatically cover family caregiving and medical leave for businesses with fewer than 25 employees. The premium wouldn’t begin until 2025, and the benefits wouldn’t start until 2026.
“Passing this bill will ensure thousands of families in Delaware never again face an impossible choice between earning a paycheck and welcoming a newborn, caring for a sick loved one or adjusting to a recent military deployment,” McBride stated.
Briggs-King said the amended version is better “but there are still issues on it.”
McBride took Briggs-King’s concerns into consideration when she wrote amendments, and the two were scheduled to talk this week, but Briggs-King told the Coastal Point the bill “still reaches to our small businesses” and would have a negative impact on those with about 10 employees, if someone took that much leave.
“Small businesses are just trying to recover,” she said, adding the bill goes to the House this week or next week.
Gray said he is concerned that it passed in the Senate.
“In the situation we are in right now, with the pandemic — and I think it’s overreaching anyway, but especially this time of year — employers are having a tough time getting back to work. We have to get people working and keep them working. It’s a noble thing if you want to be able to take time off and take care of a family member, but the employer has to continue to get the work done.
“Say this thing passes. Then an employee leaves on leave for 12 weeks, then what do you do? It’s hard to get workers. Say they get somebody to come in. What happens when the other person who left wants to come back? What do you do with the new employee?” he asked.
Gray added that a bill he sponsored, HB197, passed the House and is going to committee in the Senate. It seeks to allow businesses and offices, such as Chambers of Commerce, who accept credit cards in payment for state park passes to pass along credit card service charges to the customer.
Some locations that sell the passes, such as bait-and-tackle shops, stopped offering them because the processing fee to use a credit card was at least $5, causing the businesses to lose money, Gray said.