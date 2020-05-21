DelDOT recently announced to motorists that Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance on their railroad crossing at Old Landing Road between U.S. Route 113 and East State Street near Millsboro, and a road closure will be in place there.
The road closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 29, pending weather.
The detour eastbound takes Old Landing Road to Route 113 onto Washington Street to East State Street and returns to Old Landing Road. The westbound detour takes Old Landing Road onto East State Street to Washington Street to Route 113 and back to Old Landing Road. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.