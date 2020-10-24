The oil cleanup operation continued Saturday, Oct. 24, along the Delaware coast by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and assisting agencies. More than 100 personnel were engaged in the clean up activities today, working where needed from the upper Delaware Bay to the Atlantic Ocean beaches.
Morning surveys found small globs of oil and oily debris scattered from the Delaware Bay beaches to the Atlantic coastal beaches (from Cape Henlopen State Park to the north side Indian River Inlet. An information advisory issued earlier in the week for bay beaches was extended to ocean beaches, down to the inlet.
"Some of our efforts Friday focused on beaches in Lewes and we made significant progress. About 21 tons of oily sand and debris — enough to fill more than two construction dumpsters — was removed from Delaware's coastline as of late yesterday. We continue to caution the public that oil is found along the beach and in the waterline along these areas, and some residents have not realized it was oil until they touched or stepped in it, or their pets did," DNREC reported.
People are urged not to touch the oil, nor to attempt to assist affected wildlife along the shore. Please report these findings to DNREC’s environmental hotline at 1-800-662-8802 so the situations can be addressed by hazmat-trained professionals.