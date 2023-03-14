The Delaware Office of Highway Safety and Lyft have partnered up to make sure people get home safely during the extended St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
“Don’t rely on the luck of the Irish to get you home safely,” officials said as part of the campaign. “Text SoberLift to 888-991-2740, and we’ll send you a $20 Lyft voucher.”
A limited number of codes are available daily in specific counties. The SoberLift code will be valid from Saturday, March 11, at 9 a.m., to Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m., in New Castle County and Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., to Sunday, March 19, at 2 a.m., statewide.