The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is launching a speed awareness campaign focused on bringing awareness and educating Delawareans about the importance of following posted speed limits.
This year, officials said, Delaware has seen alarming increases in serious injuries and fatalities, especially among teens 19 or younger, who account for 30 percent of fatalities. In 2022, there have been 33 fatalities and 29 fatal crashes, compared to 16 fatalities and fatal crashes at this time last year. In 2021, Delaware saw a 15-year high with 139 fatalities. That included the highest number of motorcycle fatalities in more than 40 years, with 24, compared to 14 in 2020. Additionally, pedestrian fatalities increased, with 29, compared to 24 in 2020.
“These tragic deaths are avoidable and unacceptable. Our goal is to save lives, but we need the public to do their part to protect themselves and others,” said Office of Highway Safety Director Kimberly Chesser.
The campaign is a call to action for everyone to share personal responsibility, slow down, buckle up and drive safely, officials said.
OHS is integrating a variety of outlets for reaching and motivating target audiences. This strategy includes digital advertising, social media, public relations and grassroots outreach. Additionally, OHS is working with state and local law enforcement to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities on Delaware roadways as part of an enforcement campaign statewide from March 19 through March 27, to stop dangerous speeding.
“Every life lost is a tragedy, and many fatalities can be prevented if everyone takes personal responsibility behind the wheel and drives safely. Any loss of life is unacceptable on our state’s roadways. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring that they are safe,” said Chesser.
“In collaboration with our Highway Safety partners we are committed to using all available tools to reverse these trends,” said Safety & Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen Jr. “The keys to success is to continue to change high risk behaviors of motorists by continuing strong partnerships and working to address education and awareness and high visibility enforcement.”
“Just 75 days into 2022, we are currently averaging a fatality every two days on Delaware roads, and this is an increase of more than 100 percent from this time last year,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Safety on our roads is everyone’s responsibility and the first priority for anyone on our roads. We must all do our part to protect not only ourselves, but each other, to prevent these tragedies from continuing to happen.”
“The Delaware State Police may, at times, represent the most visible depiction of traffic safety initiatives, but many colleagues across our State share the same critical mission,” said Superintendent of the Delaware State Police, Colonel Melissa Zebley. “Delaware’s citizens and visitors can be assured Delaware state troopers are vigilant on our roadways to help keep them safe. In addition, we will be partnering with other Delaware law enforcement agencies and agencies throughout our region. But, without question, our most valuable partner in this work is you. So please know when you see Troopers engaging motorists on the roadside, students in our schools, or perhaps citizens at community meetings, we are doing so to prioritize your safety and wellbeing.”
Consequences
OHS reminded Delawareans of the many negative consequences that speeding can impose, including:
• Greater risk of crashes, injuries and fatalities — the greater the speed, the less control the driver has and the higher the severity of the crash.
• Enforcement costs — speeders receive fines and points on their driver’s license that increase the more they exceed the speed limit. These consequences continue to increase in severity with each repeat offense.
• Inconvenience — the loss or suspension of a driver’s license means having to rely on another person for transportation.
• Potentially higher insurance premiums — driving record is a big factor when it comes to auto insurance premiums. Moving violations, such as speeding tickets, can be a warning to insurance companies that a driver is a high risk to insure. It can also result in drivers having insurance premiums increased.
Traveling with speeders
Speeding drivers affect everyone on the road. Here’s how to minimize danger when encountering this behavior:
• Move over — If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by.
• Give yourself plenty of space — Speeding drivers may lose control of their vehicle more easily. Keep your distance.
• Be aware — Keep an eye on the accelerating driver and be prepared to react if the worst happens.
• Avoid engaging — If a speeding or aggressive driver tries to engage you in risky driving, don’t do it.
• Call the police — If you believe a driver is following you or harassing you, alert the police when it is safe to do so.
More information on the campaign is available at ArriveAliveDE.com/Slow-Down.