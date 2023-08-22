During the busy Labor Day holiday period and the end of summer, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is working alongside the law enforcement community to decrease impaired driving. Through Sept. 4, state and local law enforcement are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement period. Officers are working together to get drunk drivers off Delaware roadways.
“Whatever your plans are to celebrate the end of summer, make sure you plan to do it safely,” OHS officials said.
Additionally, OHS is supporting Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), which will be hosting their Walk Like MADD event on Sept. 24, at 9:30 a.m. in Rehoboth Beach, to help raise awareness and funds to end drunk driving and fight drugged driving. Visit the website to register or donate: https://www.walklikemadd.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1396.
“Mothers Against Drunk Driving appreciates the Delaware Law Enforcement for its ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign that comes during one of the most dangerous moments on our roads,” said Bryna Clark-Braverman, regional executive director, Mid-Atlantic Region, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
“Drunk driving deaths are at a 16-year high, with one person killed every 39 minutes. Our hope is that the high-visibility traffic safety enforcement will stop dangerous drivers before they can harm themselves or others, and that their increased presence will also deter anyone from driving if they plan to consume alcohol or other drugs. We can all do our part to protect ourselves and our communities by always planning for a non-drinking designated driver, following speed limits, and buckling up every time.”
In Delaware, impaired driving crashes and arrests are increasing. In 2022, there were 1,201 crashes, 104 serious injuries and 4,655 arrests involving impaired driving on Delaware roads. Data shows that males are more likely than females to drive impaired, and contributed to 83 percent of impaired driving fatalities. During Labor Day weekend alone (Sept. 2-5, 2022), there were five fatal crashes, and 60 percent of those crashes involved impaired driving.
“As the summer season comes to an end, OHS wants to remind drivers of the importance of planning for a sober ride if alcohol is included in the Labor Day celebration plans,” said Sharon Bryson, director, Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “Impaired driving is never acceptable, especially when there are so many alternatives to get you home safely.”
The cost of drunk driving
On average, a DUI can set a driver back $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates and more.
Those who are caught drinking and driving can face jail time.
“Imagine trying to explain that to your friends and family or your place of employment.”
Drinking and driving can cause a driver to lose their driver’s license and their vehicle. That could keep them from getting to work, resulting in lost wages and, potentially, job loss.
“Drinking and driving doesn’t mix. Always make a plan before you go out. There are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely, such as designating a sober driver, using public transportation, or calling a taxi or rideshare service. No one is immune to the effects of drinking. Getting behind the wheel after even one alcoholic beverage can cause a traumatic crash that could cost you, someone you love, or a total stranger to suffer serious injuries or even death.”
For more information on the campaign, statistics, and education visit: https://www.arrivealivede.com/drive-sober/.