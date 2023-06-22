State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown) has completed work on a Senate Bill 170, to force DNREC to review the options for offshore wind on the Atlantic coastline in Delaware. A hearing was held on the merits of the offshore wind power bill last Tuesday on the House side of the state legislature.
The Hansen bill is “An Act to Amend the Delaware Code Relating to Offshore Wind Energy.” Delaware is the only state in the Mid-Atlantic from Massachusetts to North Carolina with no offshore wind-energy commitment.
The act would direct DNREC to work with PJM Interconnection LLC to study the transmission impacts of offshore wind development, to work with neighboring states on offshore wind transmission, and to study and report back to the governor and the General Assembly on a process for procuring offshore wind power, according to a Senate summary.
Hansen says it does much more in trying to finalize Delaware’s approach to renewable energy overall.
“I agree, it is time to report,” said Hansen. “It brings into question, are we late to the game? It certainly seems like we are. Nobody can accuse us of being rash or making a hasty decision. Hopefully, we have not missed the boat” on wind power, she said.
“Delaware is the only state in the region with no official wind energy policy or procurement process,” said Mark Nardone of the Delaware Nature Society. “There are a limited number of lease sites available off the coast. A couple developers have already signed leases with the federal government. If all those sites are leased before Delaware gets in the game, we will be boxed out of negotiations for jobs, good rates for payers and more.”
“It’s important to note that the bill does not commit Delaware to offshore wind power in any way,” Nardone added. “It simply directs study of issues related to transmission and other matters. It’s a way of seeing if offshore wind is viable here. It is viable, and offshore wind would be a major benefit to the state in many ways.”
According to Hansen, “It is an issue that we have been looking into for a number of years. We had a false start, back in 2017, by the working group the governor put together on wind power. We thought it was too expensive then. Now, five years later, we see the price of offshore wind has greatly been reduced. Wind technology has advanced so much. A big part of this new momentum is from the SIOW report that was presented to the General Assembly in 2022. We were able to see the growth opportunity, and DNREC may now agree with these recommendations in that report.”
According to Hansen, DNREC has received the SIOW report from the UD Special Initiative on Offshore Wind, and DNREC hired several consultants like PJM to review the options, and, “We have not yet heard the answers. It is time to report out. Is this a direction we should be moving in? The bill recognizes that it has value to the State of Delaware.”
“In Sussex County, we are an area that desperately needs these good-paying jobs, It could be a real boon to Sussex County,” she said. According to research from the POWER coalition last year, it is estimated that 7.5 jobs are created for every megawatt of offshore wind production. A wind-power construction zone in New Jersey, on the other side of Delaware Bay, is estimated to have created 1,500 jobs to produce the wind turbines for offshore energy production.
“We need more tools in our toolbox,” said Hansen. “We cannot get there by solar energy alone. Offshore wind looks to be a great potential tool. We must look at other renewable technologies, too, because we have a lot of work to do.”
Eight Atlantic coast states have committed to buying about 28,000 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2035, according to an earlier UD calculation. The influx of investment is encouraged by the Biden administration’s goal of building 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind power nationwide by 2030.
“It is now a positive vote from my Environment, Energy & Transportation committee, and we will have a hearing in the House,” said Hansen. “This bill has already been through the Senate. We are moving forward with the House version with Representative [Ed] Osienski, and it goes to House floor.”
“We also have our committees meeting on different dates because we have a number of bills to push through — we have to make the final push. Let’s get this one over the finish line. I am very hopeful that it will make it through,” said Hansen. “We are hopeful that it makes it to the House floor” this week.
Osienski (D-Newark) has been the House of Representatives’ prime sponsor on previous House-related environmental issues, said Hansen.
“He takes a special interest in offshore wind, and his biggest interest is in creating more union jobs.”
Sussex County is already gaining IBEW positions for the transmission side of U.S. Wind’s onshoring from its Maryland-based project to a proposed powerplant substation in Dagsboro.
“Delaware wants to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, or GHG,” Hansen said. “It is a long time coming. This has been an issue that has been on people’s minds, and reviewed and debated for many years now. It is time to come to the decision. There should be a presumption that this is the way to go — unless there is some negative counterbalance that we have not yet been able to quantify.”
“SB 170 is about accountability. By the wording in the bill, it sets a presumption that we will be moving forward,” she said.
“SB170 will get a hearing in the House this week unless something changes,” agreed Nardone. “It directs DNREC to study issues related to getting wind energy flowing onto the electrical grid.”
The bill directs DNREC to study issues related to wind energy policies/procurement processes in neighboring states, Nardone explained.
“It directs DNREC to draft a procurement plan by Dec. 31,” he said. “It does not in any way require the State to enter into a wind-energy agreement. The bill just helps policymakers to understand the issues so they can make informed decisions going forward,” said the Delaware Nature Society advocacy director. “DNREC has been doing this work for a while, so the bill isn’t adding work to the department, and there is no associated cost, so no fiscal note” is required.
The bill is already through the Senate, and the House needs to act next week to get the legislation done by June 30, when the 2023 legislative session will end.
“It’s important to get it done this year, because if it is decided that we want wind power in Delaware, we need to signal that to the developers while they’re leasing turbine sites offshore,” said Nardone of the purchasing process. “Those [lease] sites are going fast, and the federal government won’t make new ones available for several years. Developers can lease those sites while negotiating agreements with other states. If developers don’t know we’re interested, we will likely get left out, in Delaware, which robs us of power to negotiate electric rates, jobs or other community benefits.”
“But if we do it right, offshore wind would be an economic boon to the state,” said Nardone.
“A commercial-scale wind energy project for Delaware could supply up to a third of the state’s current energy needs in a clean, renewable way without any significant increase in rates — perhaps no increase,” he said. “That means we would reduce our dependence on the fossil fuel-powered, greenhouse gas-emitting plants that supply our energy now, at no cost to the consumer. Without clean, renewable energy sources, there is no way Delaware can meet the goals for reduction of greenhouse gas emission (GHG) as stated in the Climate Change Solutions Act.”
Nardone noted that wind power is important for countering climate change and slowing the sea-level rise that threatens properties in south coastal Delaware.
“There is absolutely nothing to lose by passing it. It commits DNREC to understanding processes and policies. It does not commit the state to making an agreement for purchase of wind power,” added Nardone.
“This legislation is to do a study only, and I would support that initiative,” said state Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-20th). “This study will give us the pros and cons” of renewable offshore wind energy, he said.
Hansen believes in hydrogen
“I am looking carefully at hydrogen, as well, and these new power technologies that are also out there,” said Hansen. “We are well-positioned with the Center for Green Hydrogen at UD,” to produce hydrogen power.
“We have businesses like Gore and Agilent and Chemours who are using this technology, and we should be advancing the ball on this new renewable energy opportunity,” said Hansen. “The U.S. Department of Defense gave the center $10 million last year and $25 million this year. It is a national security issue.”
“We want to be a hydrogen hub and the federal government is investing billions in this technology,” she said. “We are in the top 30 [state] applicants for this federal funding for a hub. If that happens, that will become new job creation in Delaware cities, and we can use this to transition from petroleum to hydrogen production. It could be huge.”