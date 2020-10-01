Wearing a polo shirt, Gov. John Carney, at his weekly press briefing, pulled a blue mask over his face and rolled up his right sleeve, as Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, gave him a flu shot.
“Ah,” he said, slightly jerking.
“Sorry, Governor. That didn’t really hurt, did it?” Rattay asked.
“Uh, they don’t hurt. I just have to be a little bit, you know...” he said with a laugh.
Rattay said there had not yet been any confirmed cases of the flu in the state but emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot before the end of October. She said they are available from physicians and at pharmacies, health departments and clinics.
Similarities between flu and coronavirus symptoms include developing a fever or feeling feverish and having chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches and headache.
The coronavirus can cause loss of taste or smell, or no symptoms at all. When the flu strikes, there is a very sudden onset of fever and feeling miserable quickly, Rattay said.
“If you get sick, isolate yourself. Talk to your healthcare provider about what you should do and get tested,” she said, adding that many places are testing for flu and coronavirus simultaneously.
“Every year when we get to the peak of our flu season, our health care systems are maxed-out. They are full. With COVID with us this year, it is incredibly important we do everything we can to prevent a bad flu season for us. We are hoping and praying that we have a very mild influenza season,” she said.
Anyone who gets one infection — flu or coronavirus — is more susceptible to getting the other, she said.
“It’s very important for everyone over 6 months old to get a flu shot, and especially those who are at-risk,” she said.
Reviewing coronavirus statistics, Carney said there had been a 7.2 percent increase in the seven-day average and that there were 109.3 new cases per day in the previous week.
“The young-adult population is driving the uptick in this situation … that kind of off-campus social activity, in some cases associated with bars and restaurants in Newark and other places. We need to double down on face masks and social distancing,” he said.
A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said at-home testing can be done every few weeks, as long as the person being tested has an e-mail address and smartphone, home computer or tablet.
Last week, he said, about 2,000 people were tested, and testing is continuing, with sites listed online at de.gov/coronavirus.
Schall said more testing will be done in schools during the next two or three weeks, with the state and New Castle County working with 13 school districts to provide tests. A new testing trailer will visit neighborhoods.
“We will expand that program as time goes by. You will see that early to mid- next week, and we’re excited we have one more way, one more option,” Schall said.
Carney said innovations and improvements in testing are forthcoming “to be sure we’re getting into every community in our state and making sure every population in our state has access.”
Concerning long-term care, Rattay said there were outbreaks in facilities in Wilmington and Greenwood, among residents and staff. None of the facilities had begun indoor visitation, and all had adequate personal protective equipment.
She said there are daily screenings, additional training for staff and recommendations from the Division of Public Health, including isolation and quarantine, and patient and staff management strategies.
“We have to make sure as we enter into the flu season that everybody knows how to prevent infection,” she said.