Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long joined NFL Hall of Famer Randy White, former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter, and state education and law enforcement leaders at the Garfield Park Police Athletic League on Wednesday, May 27, to announce a new statewide initiative aimed at better identifying and locating missing children in Delaware.
The new partnership between the State of Delaware and the National Child Identification Program will provide 156,000 at-home child ID kits to Delaware families beginning this year. The ID kits will feature an inkless fingerprint solution, DNA storage, a place for medical/dental records and a section to provide details about a child’s physical description. The kits are already being used in several states to give law enforcement critical information about a missing child.
On average, more than 1,000 children are reported missing each day in the United States. In 2022, 58 children were reported missing in Delaware, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
“When a child goes missing, every second counts,” said Hall-Long. “These ID kits provide law enforcement with a new tool to locate missing children more quickly and provide Delaware families with the ability to be better prepared for the unimaginable. This partnership will help reunite families and save lives.”
“I can’t imagine the helplessness parents feel when their child is missing. But I do know that when it comes to protecting our children, no precaution or tool in our playbook is too small,” said Delaware House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, who also is executive director of the Police Athletic League of Delaware. “These ID kits will provide parents with all the critical, identifying information about their children at their fingertips should they go missing. Hopefully, they will never need them, but the kits will be invaluable in an emergency. I’m grateful that we’re able to provide this extra step of preparedness to Delaware families.”
The new initiative will feature public service announcements from sports legends, educational materials for students and free ID kits for Delaware families.
“As a father and grandfather, few things are scarier than a missing child,” said White. “It is an honor to partner with Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long to protect the children in my home state of Delaware. Just as I was a defender on the field during my time with the Dallas Cowboys, Lt. Gov. Hall-Long is a strong defender of Delaware’s children and families. This state is lucky to have her on their team,”
Many children who go missing each year end up in unsafe and often dangerous circumstances. It is estimated that about 30 percent of missing children are being trafficked across the United States.
“The safety of children in Delaware is paramount,” said Safety & Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen Jr. “When a child goes missing, every second counts. There is nothing more important than bringing them home. Having the Child ID Kit information available allows law enforcement and the community to focus on locating the child. These Child ID Kits are another tool to help keep them safe and allow parents to be proactive in our shared efforts to protect our children.”
The ID kits were set to be distributed to K-12 students through the Delaware Department of Education beginning May 24, one day before the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day. Parents will be notified about the kits before distribution begins.
“As a father and educator, I am grateful for this tool,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “When a child is missing, the speed at which we are able to respond is paramount. If families have these kits at home and prepared for an emergency, they will help law enforcement move as quickly as possible.”
The kits in Delaware were made possible thanks to the support of the United Auto Workers union and the Exelon Corporation, in partnership with the National Child Identification Program.
“I am humbled by the dedication that Lt. Gov. Hall-Long and Delaware’s state leaders have in serving the families of Delaware,” said Kenny Hansmire, executive director of the National Child Identification Program. “It is a blessing to launch the Delaware Child Identification Program with her today, and I look forward to providing this great gift of safety to all K-12 students this fall.”