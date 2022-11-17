Some residents who usually vote at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall were originally notified they would be voting at the Roxana fire hall for Election Day in 2022, then the location was moved back to Frankford. But the decision didn’t appear to cause confusion or voting in the wrong location, because letters and cards were sent to residents well in advance, Department of Elections Director Kenneth “Bo” McDowell said this week.
“The polling place was moved from the Roxana to the Frankford fire hall for convenience for almost everyone in that district, as well as for the Roxana fire hall. The mailing and polling cards were sent in August. The change occurred prior to the primary election. Roxana had 2,277 eligible voters. Frankford had only 637 voters assigned there before we made the change,” he said.
That change was made after a state representative wrote a letter to McDowell, with a photo, saying some Frankford residents who live close to the fire hall were directed to vote in Roxana.
“As soon as I saw that I said, ‘Oh, we have to change that.’ I thought, ‘Not everyone will like this change. Not everyone will be happy, because if they live close to the Roxana fire hall, they will have to drive. We had that in several places, as far as being on one side of the election district. Boundary lines could have changed due to the Census districts, if the line moved and they are caught on the other side of that line. But we can’t make an exception for just one person,” he said.
McDowell said he didn’t hear any complaints from residents about where they voted and the change did not cause any problems.
“I didn’t hear about anything. Nobody showed up at the wrong location. … I will look at adding more locations before the general election in 2024, so again, people may get moved. They are going to have to get moved for Census lines, with all the people who are coming to live in Delaware right now,” he said.
McDowell said if a voter asks for a provisional ballot, it will be provided, in keeping with federal law, “but I have to weed through those,” he said.
“We only got eight back, and none qualified. Say you went to Roxana by mistake and they said, ‘No, you have to go to your polling place,’ but you don’t want to go there. They will give you a provisional ballot, but I have to not count that vote. There are very few reasons you will able to use a provisional, and that isn’t one of them. You can use a provision ballot if, say, our equipment wasn’t up to date and it was our fault and you should have been able to vote there that day but you weren’t. Then it would be counted,” he explained.
Originally, Sussex County had 71 election districts, and now it has 100, because of population growth. If that growth continues, in 10 years there might be 130, he said. Sussex County also has five early-voting sites.