A water quality advisory has been issued for Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach at Dagsworthy Street and Rehoboth Beach at Rehoboth Avenue, following indicator bacterial results that were above the recreational water quality standard, officials announced on Thursday afternoon
They noted that the bacteria most likely originate from wildlife sources. Increased rainfall, waves or wildlife feeding near the surf (shorebirds, marine mammals or other warm-blooded animals) can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters.
Recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food sources, such as "sea angels" or "sea butterflies," which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone.
A water quality sample has been taken at each of the locations, and the advisories will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits. For more information, go to https://recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov