The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is inviting all interested parties to attend a public workshop on a North Bethany pedestrian and bicycle study, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Indian River Marina Conference Room, 39415 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach, at the Indian River Inlet.
For those wishing to attend virtually, a Zoom link will also be provided on the State of Delaware Public Calendar at https://publicmeetings.delaware.gov.
Study information, including collected data and observations, will be presented beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer period. Comment forms will be available and can be submitted during the workshop, or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: N. Bethany Bike/Ped Study, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, or sent via email to Jennifer.Cinelli@delaware.gov.