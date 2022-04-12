Gov. John Carney recently announced that the 2022 Compassionate Champion Awards nomination form is now available. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care.
The nomination period closes at 5 p.m. on April 29. Winners and a recognition event will be announced at a later date.
The nomination form is available online at https://governor.delaware.gov/family-services-cabinet-council/compassionate-champion-award/.
“From students to families to workers, we’ve all been impacted by the pandemic in some way, and we must continue to address the impact of this trauma,” said Carney. “That’s why we are recognizing the important work of those who continue to serve their neighbors through a trauma-informed approach so that we can continue to heal. I encourage Delawareans and organizations to submit nomination forms, and I look forward to recognizing the incredible work taking place across Delaware.”
The Compassionate Champion Award highlights individuals or teams in government, non-profit and private organizations, first-responder professions, educational institutions, healthcare professionals and other agencies that have taken steps toward providing services in a manner consistent with trauma-informed care.
The award categories include:
• Government — agency, division, team, workgroup or individuals of State of Delaware, county, or municipal governmental agencies/organizations.
• Community organizations — non-profit or for-profit organizations providing support services to individuals, families and communities. For example, this category includes faith-based organizations, organizations serving individuals with disabilities, homeless services, veteran services, services for the elderly and crisis intervention.
• First-responders — organizations such as fire, law enforcement, victim services and EMT.
• Education (P-20) — universities, colleges, school districts, schools, early childhood centers, daycare centers and other educational institutions.
• Health care — Includes agencies, providers, hospitals or individuals providing trauma-informed care to service recipients.
• Other — organizations that may not fit within the categories above.
Any individual, community partner, first-responder, educational institution, state agency or other organization providing services to Delaware’s citizens within the State of Delaware is eligible for nomination. Applicants may nominate themselves or another individual or organization.
In 2018, the Family Services Cabinet Council implemented Executive Order #24, which launched efforts to make Delaware a trauma-informed state. As part of the initiative, Delaware is committed to ensuring all environments that serve children and adults in the state are working to embody practices of trauma-informed care.
Based on the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care, trauma-informed care includes:
• Creating respectful, sensitive and culturally competent environments;
• Implementing evidence-based trauma-informed principles and practices that address the effects associated with trauma;
• Developing a common language and framework for dialogue and discussion to enhance communication and progress along the continuum of trauma-informed care; and
• Increasing the effectiveness and responsiveness of all services and assistance provided to Delawareans, especially children and adults who have experienced traumatic circumstances.