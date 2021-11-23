DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, DART announced this week. The SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a Sunday schedule. Train passengers are being encouraged to purchase their train fares in advance.
On the Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 26, DART will operate regular service on both fixed route and paratransit. SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will also operate regular service.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART.