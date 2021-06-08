An intersection improvement project for Route 24 at Route 5/Route 23 was set to begin on June 7. DelDOT announced to motorists that nighttime intermittent lane closures will occur at Route 24/John J. Williams Highway and Route 5/Indian Mission Road and Route 23/Long Neck Road intersection for Phase 1 of the project, through July 9.
Lane closures are set to take place between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m., from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 9, pending weather. Nighttime lane closures may also occur between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.
The project comprises six construction phases:
- Phase 1 — Retrofit the existing stormwater pond, remove the existing channelizing islands, remove existing signal equipment, and activate new signal heads and detection zones at the Route 24 and Route 5/Route 23 intersection;
- Phase 2 — Construct eastbound side of Route 24;
- Phase 3 — Construct westbound side of Route 24;
- Phase 4 — Construct east sides of Route 5 and Route 23;
- Phase 5 — Construct west sides of Route 5 and Route 23; and
- Phase 6 — Construct the proposed channelizing islands at Route 24 and Route 5/Route 23, milling and overlay entire project limits.
The project includes providing consistent lanes, shoulders and curbs; extending Route 24 left turn lanes; extending the Route 23 left-turn lane onto westbound Route 24; multi-modal improvements, including bike lanes, bus stops, sidewalks and crosswalks; access management improvements; and drainage improvements. The entire project is anticipated to be complete by the spring of 2023.
For additional information on the project, visit https://deldot.gov/projects/index.shtml?dc=details&projectNumber=T201200903.