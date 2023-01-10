The Delaware Department of Transportation this week announced the nighttime closure of Route 24 between Hollymount Road and Robinsonville Road starting on Monday, Jan. 9, and running through Friday, Jan. 13, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., for work on the Burtons Pond Dam.
The detour will take traffic westbound on Route 24 turning right onto Robinsonville Road, turning left onto Conleys Chapel Road, turning left onto Beaver Dam Road, turning left onto Hollymount Road to return to Route 24. Eastbound traffic will turn left onto Hollymount Road, turn right onto Beaver Dam Road, turn right onto Conleys Chapel Road and turn right onto Robinsonville Road to return to Route 24.
