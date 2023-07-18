Effective Monday, Aug. 14, motorists can expect inspection and maintenance changes that will impact the registration of their vehicles — especially in Sussex County.
On Jan. 11, DNREC revised the motor vehicle inspection and maintenance regulations in Delaware in an attempt to reduce emissions and improve air quality.
The amendments to Regulation 1126 and Regulation 1131 include:
• OBD-II testing (plug inserted from a computer into a vehicle’s dashboard to download information about the performance of the vehicle’s emissions system) for vehicles model year 1996 to 2007 with a Manufacturer’s Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (MGVWR) up to 8,500 pounds in all three counties, including Sussex County
• OBD-II testing for vehicles model year 2008 and newer with a MGVWR up to 14,000 pounds in all three counties, including Sussex County.
• Vehicles model year 1995 and older will require a curb idle and gas-cap test in all three counties, including Sussex County.
• Stricter penalties for removing or modifying the emission control system in a vehicle in all three counties.
Currently, there are more than 1 million vehicles registered in the State of Delaware, with 323,576 vehicles registered in Sussex County. Residents, especially in Sussex County, are being urged to give themselves extra time for registration renewal, particularly if they believe their vehicle will need repair under the new regulations. Motorists can renew their registration up to 90 days prior to its expiration.
For more information about the changes, visit https://dmv.de.gov/VehicleServices/inspections/index.shtml or visit dmv.de.gov and search for inspections.