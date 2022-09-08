Primary voters can take advantage of new early voting options or go to the polls for Delaware’s primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting is new for Sussex County this year and will continue daily through Sunday, Sept. 11. Early voting began on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and ends at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11.
“If you want to vote early, just go to the poll locations — there are five of them in Sussex County — and vote,” said Kenneth “Bo” McDowell, director of the Department of Elections, adding that voters in the Ocean View area will use the Millville Community Center at 32517 Dukes Drive. There are four other locations, on South Bedford Street in Georgetown and in Lewes, Laurel and Seaford.
Mail-in ballots can be requested on the Board of Elections website at www.sussexcountyde.gov. Absentee ballots must be returned by Sept. 13.
The 2022 general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Among candidates on the primary ballot seeking the seat on the Sussex County Council representing District 5 are Republicans John Rieley, the incumbent, and Keller Hopkins.
Councilman Doug Hudson of Dagsboro, also a Republican, is running unopposed in the primary for the District 4 seat. He will be challenged by Nathan Mitchell of Frankford in the general election.
Running for Auditor of Accounts are Democrats Kathleen McGuinness of Rehoboth Beach and Lydia York of Wilmington.
Candidates for Recorder of Deeds are Republicans Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson and Scott Dailey of Lewes.
Candidates for Register of Wills are Republicans Greg Fuller of Lincoln, Ellen Magee of Selbyville and Candice Green Wilkinson of Ellendale.
The Coastal Point has once again asked candidates in an upcoming election a series of questions. John Rieley and Keller Hopkins responded to our questions ahead of the Republican primary for the seat on the Sussex County Council representing District 5. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order, starting with Hopkins.
R. Keller Hopkins (R)
Town of residence: Georgetown
Family members: Wife, Joann. We have seven children and six grandchildren.
Background: Prior Republican party county chair and currently a commissioner on Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Q. Why you are seeking election to the County Council.
A. The County Council makes the rules we all live by and, in my opinion, we need to do a better job of planning for the future and curbing sprawl. I believe there needs to be more transparency and public involvement in the ordinance development process.
Q. If you are elected, what are your top priorities for the coming four years?
A. We need to keep our taxes low. The idea that we need to reassess property every five years is simply an attempt to raise taxes every five years — a hidden agenda if you will.
We need to address unchecked sprawl and worsening traffic. We can change direction by using an open and transparent process to update our zoning districts so there is undeveloped inventory in all districts, not just AR-1. The County has an obligation to meet the land-use needs of all the citizens of the County. With proper planning, we can reduce sprawl and improve roads while encouraging increased use of the public transportation system.
Q. What qualities do you believe are necessary to be an effective County Council member?
A county councilman needs to be willing and able to recognize the land-use challenges we face and be willing to work with the public to address those challenges. Ignoring problems only makes them worse, and I think that if we work together, we can do better. I understand infrastructure and have the expertise to bring solutions to the table that doesn’t currently exist on Council.
Q. What concerns have you most commonly heard from Sussex County residents during your campaign?
A. I’m hearing agreement that we must change course, that continuing doing what we have done in the past is not working and we need to try something different. Change can only happen if there are three votes on Council in favor of that change. If a voter believes the status quo is working, then I’m not your man. If a voter wants change, then I ask that you give me a chance. What do you have to lose?
John L Rieley (R)
Town of residence: Millsboro
Family members: Wife, Lou Ann, married 43 years; 11 children; 24 grandchildren
Background: Four years on Sussex County Council
Q. Why did you originally run for a Council seat?
A. I want to help ensure that the Sussex County we enjoy today remains a great place for my grandchildren and their children to live.
Q. Why are you seeking re-election?
A. Essentially the same reason I originally ran. Also, there are some initiatives we started in the past four years that I’d like to follow through on, such as the workforce housing initiative, continuing to improve water quality in our rivers and bays, strengthening our fire companies, paramedics and police, keeping taxes low and working with DelDOT to ensure the $1.2 billion budgeted for Sussex over the next five years gets spent effectively.
Q. If you are re-elected, what are your top priorities for the coming four years?
A. The issues listed above are the top priorities.
Q. What qualities do you believe are necessary to be an effective County Council member?
A. Honesty, integrity, responsiveness to constituents and an ear to listen are among the most important.
Q. What concerns do you most often hear from constituents?
Over-development and roads.