Officials this week were rolling out new communication cards for interactions between law enforcement and Delaware residents who are deaf or hard-of-hearing, in an event planned for Tuesday, Sept. 14, at noon on the steps of the Dover Police Station.
The revised version of the 12-year-old card is designed to serve as a communication tool to provide useful information for both law enforcement and individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
A visor card will be issued to every law enforcement officer in Delaware.
A wallet card is designed for pedestrians, motorcyclists, bicyclists and travelers who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.
Residents who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can self-certify and apply for cards through the Delaware Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing to keep in their vehicles and carry in their wallets.
The creation of the cards included representatives who are deaf or hard-of-hearing and from different state agencies, including: Deaf Outreach Inc.; the Delaware Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DelODHH); Delaware Association of the Deaf (DAD); Independent Resources Inc. (IRI); Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR); Delaware School for the Deaf (DSD); State Council for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD); Delaware State Police (DSP); Delaware Police Chiefs’ Council (DPCC); Delaware Department of Safety & Homeland Security (DSHS); Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT); and the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
In addition, a blue medical indicator may appear on a license/ID as a means for the holder to share a medical condition with law enforcement officers and/or those giving emergency medical care. The specific medical condition will appear on the back of the license/ID.
The medical indicator is a voluntary option, and not a requirement. The holder can self-certify the medical condition at the DMV and get the indicator added to his/her license/ID at any time, at no additional cost.